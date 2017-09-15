Govt should take all parties on board to formulate policy on Rohingyas: Congress

Congress’s senior spokesperson Ajay Maken said the issue has “far-reaching consequences” and the government should invite all parties to formulate a policy on it. (File) Congress’s senior spokesperson Ajay Maken said the issue has “far-reaching consequences” and the government should invite all parties to formulate a policy on it. (File)

The Congress on Friday said the continuing influx of Rohingya refugees was a “serious” issue and demanded that the government formulate a policy on it, keeping national interest in mind and taking all political parties on board. Congress’s senior spokesperson Ajay Maken said the issue has “far-reaching consequences” and the government should invite all parties to formulate a policy on it. “We consider it a very serious issue and all parties should take a decision in national interest. The government should invite representatives of all parties,” he told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the Centre will file an affidavit in the Supreme Court on Monday on its plans to deport Rohingya Muslims.

The Supreme Court had asked the government to file the affidavit on a plea against the deportation of illegal Rohingya Muslim immigrants to Myanmar. The Home Ministry had in July said illegal immigrants such as the Rohingya posed grave security challenges as they might be recruited by terror groups, and had asked state governments to identify and deport them.

