Govt should not interfere with judiciary, says Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray

The Shiv Sena Saturday came out in support of the four dissenting judges of the Supreme Court, with party chief Uddhav Thackeray claiming that the four needed to be lauded. The party also asked the government not to interfere in the functioning of the judiciary.

“The decision of those judges should be lauded. There is a possibility that there will be an inquiry against them but this inquiry should be unbiased,” Thackeray told reporters on Saturday.

He said the decision by the four judges to hold a press conference in New Delhi came as a shock and added that people would now wonder if they should trust the judiciary or not.

“The government should not interfere in this. Let the judiciary do its work,” he said.

Thackeray also said that there should be an investigation into Judge BH Loya’s death. “There should be an inquiry. If people are innocent, why should they fear anything,” Thackeray said.

He claimed that there seemed to be an effort to control the judiciary. “Attempts are being made to make the judiciary deaf and dumb. The question that has arisen now is if people are fulfilling their responsibilities towards the nation. Only winning elections is not administration,” Thackeray said.

The Sena shares an uneasy alliance with the BJP and in spite of sharing power with its larger partner in Maharashtra it has not refrained from openly criticising the current BJP leadership and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

