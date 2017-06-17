‘Govt should not hurt sentiments of hill people’, says Raman Singh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh. (File Photo) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh. (File Photo)

THE MAMATA Banerjee government should hold talks with Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) to resolve the Darjeeling issue, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said on Friday. “The government should sit with hill parties and sort out their differences. The government should not hurt their sentiments and resolve the issue by holding discussions,” Singh said on the sidelines of a party programme in West Midnapore district. He was in the state to inaugurate a Modi Fest.

Asked to comment on what the central government was doing to resolve the issue, Singh said, “This is a local issue. There are issues which concern the state government and there are issues which concern the central government. The state government here gave birth to such an issue in hills. so it should look into it.”

Singh embarked on a two-day trip to West Bengal on Friday. During the day, he held a meeting with academics, lawyers, among others, and later with party workers. After inaugurating a Modi Fest, Singh met some Dalit families in the district to highlight the achievements of Narendra Modi government in the last three years.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and I believe in inclusive development of India. With love and humility in my heart, I met Dalit families of West Midnapore,” the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister tweeted.

