Govt should hang people who eat beef: Sadhvi in Goa

STATING THAT she will “request” the Central government to hang people who eat beef as “status symbol”, Sadhvi Saraswati, from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday urged Hindus to stock arms at home to “save our women from love jihad”.

She made the remarks at the inauguration of a four-day All India Hindu Convention, organised by the Hindu Janajagriti Samiti, which is allied to the Sanathan Sanstha. Some members of the Sanstha stand accused in the murder of rationalist and anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar in Pune in 2013. The RSS, BJP and VHP had earlier distanced themselves from the event and the organisation, and no leader representing them were present at the Ponda event.

Sadhvi Saraswati, who drew the loudest cheer, said at the inaugural session that the “biggest challenge” today is not converting a non-Hindu to Hinduism. “Pehle Hindu ko hi Hindu banana hai (first we need to convert a Hindu to Hindu) — that is our biggest challenge today… They are in the garb of seculars… these seculars are the first who will be attacked,” she said.

On beef-eating, she said, “Jo vyakti apne ma (gau mata) ka maas khaane ko apna status symbol maanta hai, aisi vyaktiyon ko Bharat sarkar se nivedan karti hoon, phaansi pe latkana chahiye. beech chaurahey pe latkana chahiye… tab logon ko pata chalega ki gau mata ki rakhsa karna hamara kartavya hai (People who take it as status symbol to eat beef… I request the Centre to hang them in public. People will then understand that cow protection is our responsibility).”

Stating that Hindus need to save their daughters from “love-jihad”, Saraswati said, “Agar hum shastra nahi rakhenge toh aanewale samay mein hamara vinaash hoga (if we do not stock arms, we will be destroyed in future).”

Abhay Vartak, national spokesperson for Sanstha, who spoke after Saraswati, took on the BJP as well. “There are BJP ministers in Goa who speak in support of beef; in the North-East, a minister says he eats beef; in Delhi, a Union minister says that he loves beef. Is gau mata food for them?”

