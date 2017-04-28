Govt set to move Allahabad HC to cancel Gayatri Prajapati’s bail

Former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati (File Photo) Former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati (File Photo)

THE STATE government is set to move the Allahabad High Court to seek cancellation of the bail granted to former minister Gayatri Prajapati by a special court in a case of alleged gangrape of a woman and attempt to molest her minor daughter, Advocate General Raghavendra Singh said on Thursday. “The government is currently examining all relevant papers before challenging the bail order given by a POCSO court in the case,” Singh said. Prajapati and two of his alleged accomplices were on Tuesday granted bail by the POCSO court in Lucknow in connection with the gangrape case.

However, his reprieve proved to be shortlived as a local court on Wednesday remanded him to judicial custody in two separate cases even before he could walk out of jail. The Lucknow Police served court warrants in both cases at the district jail, where Prajapati has been lodged since March 15. The city police produced case diaries of two FIRs registered at Gautampalli and Gomtinagar police stations in the city against Prajapati in order to convince the court that letting him out on bail can jeopardise the investigations in the two criminal cases.

In one case, Rakesh Prajapati, a resident of Meerut district, had alleged that the former minister took Rs 6 lakh from him, promising a government job for his relative in 2015. In the other case, Lucknow Police’s crime branch obtained a warrant lodged at Gomti Nagar police station in June last year against Prajapati and others on charges of creating false evidence to frame activist Nutan Thakur and her husband and IPS officer Amitabh Thakur in rape and assault cases. Prajapati will now have to obtain bail in these two cases as well to secure his release from jail.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now