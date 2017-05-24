Govt set to lift travel restrictions on 17th Karmapa

Ogyen Trinley Dorje (File Photo) Ogyen Trinley Dorje (File Photo)

The government is set to lift the travel restrictions imposed on Ogyen Trinley Dorje, the 17th Gyalwang Karmapa. The Home Ministry has proposed to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) that the Karmapa be allowed to travel to any part of the country, except Rumtek monastery in Sikkim, without seeking prior permission from New Delhi.

Ogyen Trinley Dorje, head of the Karma Kagyu (Black Hat) tradition of Tibetan Buddhism, was born in Tibet and escaped to India through Nepal at the age of 14. He reached McLeod Ganj, the headquarters of the Tibetan government-in-exile, in 2000. He lives in Dharamshala and is recognised by the Dalai Lama.

Government agencies had for long suspected that the Karmapa was a “Chinese spy”, but a decision was recently taken to review the restrictions on his travel in an attempt to “engage” him. In 2000, a central government order passed by the CCS had banned the Karmapa’s travel to Rumtek monastery in East Sikkim and other areas of strategic importance like Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh without permission. In November last year, the government, through a CCS decision, allowed him to travel to Arunachal Pradesh.

