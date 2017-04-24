Govt sees naxal attack on CRPF Jawans as a ‘challenge’, no one will be spared: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo)

The government has taken as a “challenge” the killing of CRPF personnel by Naxals in Sukma in Chhattisgarh, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday and vowed that “no one will be spared”.

He said he would possibly go to Sukma tomorrow.

“It is a very sad and unfortunate incident… We have taken the attack as a challenge,” Singh told reporters in New Delhi.

Later, in Mandla in Madhya Pradesh, he said the incident was “very painful” and “No one will be spared.”

He said he would be talking to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh.

“I have already asked Union Minister of State for Home, Hansraj Ahir to leave for Sukma,” Rajnath Singh said.

Earlier, Singh had asked Ahir to travel to Chhattisgarh to take stock of the situation.

“Extremely pained to know about the killing of CRPF personnel in Sukma. My tributes to the martyrs and condolences to their families,” Singh tweeted.

At least 26 CRPF personnel were killed and six wounded in Sukma district today, the deadliest attack by Naxalites targeting security forces this year.

