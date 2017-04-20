‘No new situation has arisen’: Govt says Uma Bahrti will not resign

Uma Bharti. Uma Bharti.

The government ruled out Uma Bharti’s resignation Wednesday, amid calls for this by Opposition parties following the Supreme Court order on the Babri Masjid demolition trial. Briefing reporters after a cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said “no new situation has arisen” in the case that has been going on since 1993.

Former party presidents L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, meanwhile, met after the court order allowed the CBI to restore its case against them. Joshi called on Advani and the two leaders met for 40 minutes. Asked whether the court order will have any impact on the presidential polls, Jaitley dismissed the question as “hypothetical”. There has been speculation about Advani or Joshi being possible presidential candidates.

To a question about the possible resignation of Bharti — and Kalyan Singh, now Rajasthan governor — Jaitley said, “This case is going on since 1993. Somehow it is going on and no new situation has arisen… So the situation which was prevailing earlier will continue in this.” He mocked the Congress over its attack: “There have been ministers, there have been deputy PMs… If chargesheet is the rule (for resigning), then just calculate, how many Congress CMs, though very few of them now remain, will have to go?”

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the party will study the decision before making any comments. He said the BJP highly respected its leaders like Advani and Joshi.

