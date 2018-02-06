Govt releases Rs 65,000 cr under SC special assistance plan

The Centre has released Rs 65,000 crore to states and union territories under the special assistance to scheduled castes sub plan till January end of the current fiscal, union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot said Tuesday. The amount is more than 80 per cent of the total allocation of Rs 80,000 crore made under the Special Central Assistance to SC Sub Plan for 2017-18.

According to data provided by the minister in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Rs 65,003 crore has been released under the plan till January 31. The money is released to states and union territories subject to certain conditions, including that of submission of utilisation certificates.

The funds for welfare and development of SC under centrally sponsored and central sector schemes are released by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. “Central assistance released to the States/ UTs is fully utilised by them. In case, if any amount remains unspent at the end of the year, the same is adjusted during the subsequent release of funds,” the Social Justice and Empowerment Minister said.

He said complaints and representations have been received with regard to misutilisation of funds under scholarship scheme for SC students and the same were immediately forwarded to the state government or UT administration concerned for remedial action.

