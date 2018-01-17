Govt denies NSA Ajit Doval part of BJP political meeting at Rajnath Singh’s residence

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/File) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/File)

A day after the Tripura State unit of the CPI(M) urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to order an inquiry into the matter of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval’s alleged presence at a BJP political meeting in New Delhi, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday denied Doval was part of that meeting.

The meeting, held at Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence and attended by BJP and RSS leaders, is learnt to have discussed the forthcoming elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

The CPM politburo had said Doval’s alleged presence in the meeting was a shocking violation of norms and serious misconduct.

In a bid to clear the air, the Home Ministry, in a statement issued Wednesday, said: “There is a well-established practice of HM holding regular morning meetings to review National Security and Public order. These meetings are attended by senior members of the Internal Security establishment”.

In further clarification, the Home Ministry said Doval was part of another meeting held at Rajnath’s residence. “As per this practice, such a meeting was held on January 14, 2018 at HM residence which was attended by the regular members of the group including the NSA. These officials didn’t participate in any other meeting at HM residence on that day,” the statement read.

