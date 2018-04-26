Govt rejects KM Joseph as Supreme Court judge, all eyes on chief Dipak Misra

Senior advocate Indu Malhotra and Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice K M Joseph. Senior advocate Indu Malhotra and Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice K M Joseph.

Deepening its standoff with the judiciary, the government Thursday returned for reconsideration the Collegium’s recommendation to elevate Uttarakhand Chief Justice K M Joseph to the Supreme Court even as it notified the appointment of senior advocate Indu Malhotra as a judge of the apex court. Her name was recommended along with that of Justice Joseph on January 10.

In a letter to Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, the government underlined that the “proposal for reconsideration of Justice K M Joseph’s file has the approval of the Hon’ble President and the Hon’ble Prime Minister” and listed reasons why his appointment “at this stage does not appear to be appropriate” — Justice Joseph is at serial number 42 in the All India High Court Judges’ Seniority List; his parent High Court of Kerala has “adequate representation in the Supreme Court”; several High Courts are “not represented in the Supreme Court at present”; and, “there is no representation of Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe communities in the Supreme Court since long”.

On January 10, the Collegium had recommended the names of Malhotra and Justice Joseph to the government for elevation as judges of the Supreme Court.

The government took its time in processing the file, giving rise to speculation and allegations that the Centre was not in favour of elevating Justice Joseph who in 2016 struck down imposition of President’s rule in Uttarakhand. After matters precipitated and four of the five judges who make the Collegium questioned the delay over clearance of its recommendation and urged Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra to call a full court to discuss the developments, the government moved and delinked the proposals on the appointments of Malhotra and Joseph. It approved Malhotra’s file and returned Justice Joseph’s file for reconsideration.

The last time the government had segregated names was in 2014 when it delinked the name of senior advocate Gopal Subramanium from the other recommendations made by the Collegium. This led to a controversy following which the then Chief Justice of India, Justice R M Lodha, wrote to the Law Minister, saying it was done without his knowledge. He said the Executive cannot segregate recommendations without prior approval of the Collegium. Subramanium withdrew his consent for elevation as judge after his file was returned to the Collegium for reconsideration.

In Justice Joseph’s case, the government, in its letter, said: “ In the All India High Court Judges’ Seniority List, Shri Justice K M Joseph is placed at serial number 42. There are presently eleven Chief Justices of various High Courts who are senior to him in All India High Court Judges’ Seniority List.”

“The High Courts, namely Calcutta, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand and some smaller High Courts namely Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya are not represented in the Supreme Court at present.” “Shri Justice K M Joseph’s parent High Court is the Kerala High Court. If he is to be appointed as Judge of the Supreme Court, the Kerala High Court — a comparatively small High Court — would have two Judges from the same parent High Court in the Supreme Court.”

“It may also be relevant to mention here that there is no representation of Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe communities in the Supreme Court since long.” The government said the Kerala High Court with a sanctioned strength of 47 judges already “has received adequate representation in the Supreme Court and as Chief Justices of High Courts” and that if one more judge is chosen from there, the Supreme Court will have two judges from Kerala. Justice Kurian Joseph of the Supreme Court is from Kerala High Court.

The government pointed out that there were three other judges from Kerala holding the office of Chief Justice in the High Courts of Uttarakhand (Justice K M Joseph), Chhattisgarh (Justice T B Radhakrishnan) and Kerala (Justice Antony Dominic).

Elevation of one more judge from the Kerala High Court to Supreme Court “does not appear to be justified as it does not address the legitimate claims of the other Chief Justices and Puisne Judges of many other High Courts and forestalls the claim of other senior Chief Justices and Puisne Judges” and this was “not in accordance with the parametres laid down” in the Second Judges’ Case and reiterated in the Third Judges’ Case.

The government said that in view of this, it was “constrained to segregate the recommendations” dated January 10. It said “such segregation of proposals has been done in many cases earlier, which include appointment of judges to various High Courts and also to the Supreme Court in the interest of expeditious action on appointment and filling up of vacancies”.

The government said “the Collegium System is a creation of judicial decision of the Supreme Court”. It said while seniority of judges plays a critical role in them being considered for elevation, such seniority of High Court judges is maintained only at All India level.

“From our records, it is evident that to ensure regional representation, seniority may not have been taken as an important consideration, but in case where the High Court concerned is adequately represented in the Supreme Court and also as Chief Justices of different High Courts, then this consideration cannot be, and should not be, ignored all together to the detriment and prejudice of other senior judges,” the letter said.

