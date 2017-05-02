Govt rejects EC proposal to disqualify MPs, MLAs charged with bribery

THE LAW ministry has rejected the Election Commission’s (EC) proposal to disqualify sitting MPs and MLAs chargesheeted for bribery or undue influence in polls under Sections 171B and 171C of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As reported by The Indian Express on April 24, the EC had written to the Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice, on January 2, seeking an amendment to Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to include disqualification on the basis of framing of charges for bribery.

Section 8 at present enlists several offences, including election graft, for which a legislator can be removed and barred from contesting elections for six years — only if convicted. Such a disqualification will operate until an acquittal by the trial court, or for six years, whichever is earlier, according to the law.

The ministry is learnt to have rejected the demand recently on the ground that the Law Commission has already recommended disqualification of legislators chargesheeted for offences punishable by a jail term of five years. Thus, inclusion of bribery as a ground for disqualification is not “desirable”, it is said to have observed.

The offence of bribery, under Sections 171B and 171C of IPC, carries a maximum punishment of imprisonment of up to one year.

