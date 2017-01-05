Govt recommends ammending trade policy to ban import of exotic skins

The Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change has recommended amending the trade policy to prohibit the importation of exotic skins in India. Based on data produced by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, Directorate General of Foreign Trade prepared a list consisting of the skins of reptiles and the fur of chinchillas as well as minks and foxes “whole, with or without head, tails or paws” which the government is now looking to ban.

PETA India has been in touch with Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, Environment Minister, and other top government officials since 2014 in a bid to facilitate this change. “Today, with so many stylish and cruelty-free alternatives available, such as fake snake, mock croc, and faux fur, there’s absolutely no need or justification for wearing animal skins or fur”, PETA India Government Affairs Liaison Nikunj Sharma said, adding, “Animals are not fabric, and we commend the government of India for recognising that fact.”

Animals on fur farms spend their entire lives confined to cramped, filthy wire cages. Fur farmers use the cheapest and cruellest killing methods available, including suffocation, electrocution, gassing, and poisoning. Animals who are trapped in the wild for fur can suffer for days from blood loss, shock, dehydration, frostbite, gangrene, and attacks by predators. Much of the world’s fur also comes from China, where millions of dogs and cats are bludgeoned, hanged, bled to death, and often skinned alive for their fur, and Chinese fur is often deliberately mislabelled as the fur of other animals.

