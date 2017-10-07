Govt pursuing economic reforms with sensitivity: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi after GST changes  

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (PTI/File Photo) Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (PTI/File Photo)

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday night welcomed the sweeping changes made to the GST, saying it reflected the government’s endeavour of pursuing economic reforms with sensitivity. He said the changes made in the GST meant a major relief for medium and small enterprises.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for the changes, Naqvi said, “Economic reforms with sensitivity is the thrust of this government.” He said the changes made the GST shows concern towards the people and commitment towards inclusive and sustainable growth.

The changes have been made on the basis of experience and feedback and this should “silence the critics who have been making noises just for political mileage.”

The GST Council today made sweeping changes to give relief to small and medium businesses on filing and payment of taxes, eased rules for exporters and cut tax rates on more than two dozen items. The changes were made three months after the rollout of the indirect tax regime.

