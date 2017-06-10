Govt proposes ‘Make in UP’ department for creation of industry, investment zones

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav

The Yogi Adityanath government has proposed the setting up of a ‘Make In Uttar Pradesh’ department along the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make In India’ initiative. As per the ‘Industrial Investment and Employment promotion policy of 2017’ draft, which was approved by the CM on Thursday and will now be available for public feedback, the state government has proposed setting up a separate department tasked with creating industry and sector-specific investment and manufacturing zones.

Apart from this, the government has also proposed in the draft policy, which will be applicable for the next three years, to set up State Investment Promotion Board under the chairmanship of the chief minister, with the chief secretary as its convener. The task of the board would be to take decisions related to industrial projects, carry out investment promotion activities like road shows and also sign memorandums of understanding with industries.

Promising industrial security by establishing integrated police cum fire stations in industrial clusters, the state government has also promised to take necessary action to develop the Ganga Waterways connecting Allahabad, Varanasi and Haldia seat port in Kolkata. The government has promised to develop new airports, and expressed the intent to construct a ‘road corridor’ to connect Mathura to Varanasi and Jhansi to Gorakhpur. It further promised to promote development of new industrial and food parks.

Stating that UP holds a prominent position in the agriculture sector in total production of good grains, horticulture produce, milk etc. in India, the Yogi government has proposed to provide interest free loans to small scale food processing units for their establishment, expansion, value addition etc.

Linking employment with industrial promotion initiatives, it has slotted categories of mega investment projects into three categories and three regions — mega, mega plus and super mega investment projects, while different incentives have been proposed for paschimanchal (western), madhyanchal (central) and Bundelkhand and Poorvanchal (Bundelkhand and eastern) Uttar Pradesh.

For western UP, while a mega project would invite an investment of Rs 200-500 crore or provide employment to over 1000 people, a mega plus project entails a capital investment of Rs 500-1000 crore or employment of more than 2000. Super mega projects would need investment of more than Rs 1000 crore or employment of over 4000.

Similarly for central UP, mega is Rs 150-300 crore with 750 workers’ employment, mega plus is between Rs 300-750 crore or 1500 workers employment and super mega is over Rs 750 crore or more than 3,000 workers’ employment.

Special concessions have been given for Bundelkhand and Poorvanchal regions, where capital investment of Rs 100 to Rs 250 crore would be regarded as mega project with 500 workers’ employment, Rs 250-500 crore with 1000 workers’ employment as mega plus and Rs 500 crore and above with over 2000 workers’ employment coming under the super mega category.

These projects will be handled on a case to case basis for incentives, based on their respective category. To attract investments in the Poorvanchal and Bundelkhand regions, the state government has proposed 100 per cent stamp duty exemption for those setting up units there. It has also pitched for providing EPF reimbursement facility to the extent of 50 per cent to all such new industrial units, which would provide direct employment to 100 or more unskilled workers.

