Government’s priority to provide honest, accountable governance: Kiran Bedi

New Delhi: Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi meets with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Friday. PTI Photo (PTI1_20_2017_000322A)

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi Thursday said the priority of the territorial government “is to provide honest and accountable governance to the people” and to make Puducherry a “swachh, safe, and developed Union Territory.” In her republic day message in Puducherry, she said, “The Centre is encouraging people to migrate to digital mode of transactions that will result in transparency and higher generation of revenue to the government. This would also broaden tax base and reduce tax rate.”

Bedi urged the people to adopt digital mode of payment in their transactions including the BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) app. “It is the endeavour of Puducherry government to augment its resources remaining untapped as yet for maximum development while exercising complete financial prudence in all its expenditures,” she added.

Claiming that Puducherry government was working with the objective of providing adequate and reliable power supply to all sections she said a sum of Rs 94.51 crores had been earmarked during the fiscal 2016-2017 for development of power projects. With the focus now on “effective implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission,” The Lt Governor said, “We stand committed to the Prime Minister that Puducherry would emerge as an open defecation free Union Territory by October 2 this year.”

Stating that law and order situation remains peaceful and under control in Puducherry, the Bedi said “the prime motive of Puducherry government is to ensure safety and security to the people through effective policing.” She appealed to the people of Puducherry to play proactive role to make Puducherry a developed and prosperous union Territory.

“All the employees in the public or private sectors should perform their duties with integrity and diligence,” she added. After inspecting a guard of honour by Puducherry police, she presented awards for achievers on the occasion. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Speaker V Vaithilingam, Ministers, MLAs and host of officials were among those who were present.