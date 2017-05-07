Govt posts in mind, BJP workers meet RSS men across UP

Yogi Adityanath. (Source: File Photo) Yogi Adityanath. (Source: File Photo)

BJP workers are learnt to be meeting RSS office-bearers across Uttar Pradesh after the Yogi Adityanath government assumed office to ensure that they find a place at the annual Sangh Shiksha Varg, or initial training camps (ITC), which the Sangh organises in districts every October. Most party workers feel the mention of the camp in their resume would help them get postings in government corporations and boards, sources said.

The RSS trains volunteers about its organisation, ideology, background, functioning and programmes at the seven-day camps. Those who have cleared Class X and regularly attend RSS shakhas are shortlisted for these camps.

After completing these camps, those interested in working for the RSS are shortlisted for official training camps (OTC). Under this, they have to attend 20-day training programmes for three consecutive years. While the first two OTCs are organised at prant and kshetra levels, the third is organised at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

“With the formation of the new government, an exercise has begun for posting government lawyers and chairpersons of corporations and boards, and advisers in the state departments. Many are visiting RSS pracharaks at the districts and prants seeking entry to ITCs,” an RSS functionary said.

“Those not aware of the process have directly got enrolled for OTCs. While first-year OTC in Awadh prant will begin in Lakhimpur on May 22, second-year OTC in Sultanpur will start from May 23,” the Sangh functionary said. “They want to attend the OTCs because the state government has already started the process to fill up several postings in the government.”

“Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath have an RSS background and can rely upon the honesty of RSS workers. So those seeking postings in the government are trying to attend these camps, so that they could claim in their resumes that they are affiliated to the RSS,” he added.

If any person makes a false claim in his application for job and resume, it will be crosschecked, the functionary claimed. Since 2004, he said, the RSS maintains records of volunteers.

Sources in the BJP said that several party workers from across UP are submitting job applications to RSS office-bearers with an appeal that their names be recommended for postings in the government. “But we have a filter system…. Claims made by the applicants can be easily verified,” a BJP leader said.

“Getting a government job is not the only reason…. Since the BJP came to power in UP in March, at least 500 youths join RSS every day in the region,” said a Sangh functionary in Kanpur prant.

