Govt open to talks with stakeholders in JK if shun violence

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir.

The Centre today said it was open to dialogue with various stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir if they eschew violence and willing to work within the framework of the Constitution. “The government remains open to dialogue with those who eschew the path of violence and are willing to work within the framework of the Constitution of India,” Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said in Rajya Sabha.

He was replying to a question on whether the government has any plan to negotiate with various stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir to bring peace and normalcy in the state.

Replying to another question, Ahir said Muslims families who had migrated from the Kashmir Valley to Jammu and other parts of the country in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the Valley are being registered as Kashmiri migrants since 1990.

“Out of the total 62,001 registered Kashmiri migrant families, 2,252 are Muslim families,” he said.

