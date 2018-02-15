Maharashtra: Govt official says minister threatened him in public, puts in his papers

Ranjit Patil (Express File Photo) Ranjit Patil (Express File Photo)

A SENIOR government official from Akola has put in his papers alleging that district guardian minister Ranjit Patil insulted him in public at a Janata Darbar at Akola on February 12 and threatened to implicate him in a criminal case. Subhash Pawar, who is the additional chief executive officer of Akola Zilla Parishad, handed over his letter to CEO S Rama Moorthi. The letter addressed to the principal secretary of the rural development department says the minister “publicly insulted me when I politely clarified regarding a tender process of a ZP construction work that it would be in contravention of rules to pass the tender as it is. The Minister addressed me in unparliamentary language and threatened that being a minister of the state for home, he could implicate (me) in any case. This has caused me tremendous mental stress.”

Pawar couldn’t be contacted as his phone was switched off. Patil denied Pawar’s allegations. “There is no truth in the allegation. There were so many people there. I was only upset over non-compliance in over 60 per cent of complaints concerning his department. The complaints had been pending for over 5-6 weeks. We hold the darbar every Monday and it is expected that the departmental heads concerned bring to the table the compliances of the complaints from the previous week. Even if the cases are quasi-judicial, it has to be told that they cannot be complied with immediate effect. Pawar didn’t have any information about these complaints and was seeking answers from some junior of his department. So I was upset and only asked him why did he come if he didn’t have any information. I didn’t utter any foul word, nor did I threaten him.”

