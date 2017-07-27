Govt of extortionists running West Bengal: BJP

“In the quarter final of panchayat election, BJP will show Trinamool which one is the number one party,” Ghosh told reporters after a party workers’ meeting at Kushmandi in North Dinajpur district. “In the quarter final of panchayat election, BJP will show Trinamool which one is the number one party,” Ghosh told reporters after a party workers’ meeting at Kushmandi in North Dinajpur district.

BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday termed the Trinamool Congress regime “a government of extortionists” and asserted that the party would defeat Trinamool Congress in the panchayat election to be held in the state next year. “Money is being extorted from the unemployed in the name of giving jobs, money is being extorted from businessmen. Trinamool Congress has converted the government into a government of extortionists,” Ghosh said.

Women are being raped in the state and angry people are just waiting for an opportunity to oust Trinamool from power, he told reporters after a party workers’ meeting at Kushmandi in North Dinajpur district. They would get their first such opportunity during next year’s panchayat election, he said.

He described the panchayat election as quarter final, Lok Sabha polls of 2019 as semifinal and assembly election of 2021 as final. “In the quarter final of panchayat election, BJP will show Trinamool which one is the number one party,” Ghosh told reporters after a party workers’ meeting at Kushmandi in North Dinajpur district.

People of the state had never seen such a below-standard government, Ghosh alleged and claimed that BJP will also win the semifinal and the final. He claimed that senior leaders of Congress and Trinamool are going to join BJP very soon.

