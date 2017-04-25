Govt: Not imposing, but promoting Hindi

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs of India, Kiren Rijiju (File Photo) Union Minister of State for Home Affairs of India, Kiren Rijiju (File Photo)

A day after DMK leader M K Stalin accused the Modi government of imposing Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday rejected the charge, saying the Centre has no such intention.

“We are not imposing Hindi, but promoting Hindi like any other language,” said Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, who is also the minister in charge of the Department of Official Language.

The controversy began after President Pranab Mukherjee accepted the recommendation of the Committee of Parliament on Official Language that all dignitaries, including the President and ministers, especially those who can read and speak Hindi, may be requested to give their speeches/statements in Hindi only.

The President has accepted several other recommendations, including making announcements on board aircraft in Hindi, followed by English.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu said that the government had only notified a recommendation made by Parliamentary Committee on Official Language, which was headed by Congress leader P Chidambaram and was forwarded to the President on June 2, 2011.

Naidu said that the suggestion of the Parliamentary committee was “only recommendatory” and not “mandatory”.

“It is totally false and mischievous to allege that an ordinance was passed in this regard,” he added.

Attacking Stalin for his ‘Hindia’ comment, Naidu said: “It may be recalled that DMK was a member of the UPA government in 2011 when this recommendation was made.”

“I was pained to read in a section of the press today news reports wherein DMK leader M K Stalin has been quoted alleging imposition of Hindi by the central government,” Naidu said.

