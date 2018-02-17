Govt nominee to Allahabad Bank board says Nirav Modi raised issue of excess credit in 2013, was ignored

In picture, Nirav Modi In picture, Nirav Modi

A former member of Allahabad Bank Board of Directors has alleged that the issue of excess credit being given to relatives of jewellery czar Nirav Modi had been raised way back in 2013, but the bank kept giving out loans. Dinesh Dubey, a journalist, had been appointed on the board of Allahabad Bank in 2012 as a government nominee. According to Dubey, in September 2013, a proposal had come to MCBOD (Management Committee of the Board) and then to the board to sanction a loan of Rs 50 crore to Gitanjali Gems, run by Mehul Choksey, maternal uncle of Nirav Modi.

Both Modi and Choksey are accused in the CBI FIR in connection with the alleged fraud worth Rs 11,000-crore with Punjab National Bank (PNB). Dubey claims he raised objection to sanction of loan as the company had not repaid previous loans amounting to Rs 1,500 and its market value was not up to the mark. Yet, the board allegedly approved the loan and Dubey sent a dissent note apart from writing about the episode to then deputy governor of RBI and then secretary, financial services, in Ministry of Finance.

Allahabad Bank’s offshore branch in Hong Kong is among the banks that issued buyer’s credit to Modi and his relatives on Letters of Undertaking issued by PNB. “When I raised objections that the bank had not paid back earlier loans of Rs 1,500 crore and therefore should not be given a fresh loan, nobody listened to me. In fact, a lot of pressure was put on me to not raise the issue. I finally resigned but did not buckle… This entire scam couldn’t have been pulled off without big people, including from the government, being involved in this,” Dubey told The Indian Express. Dubey resigned from Allahabad Bank board in February, 2014.

Former Reserve Bank Deputy Governor K C Chakrabarty, when contacted, said, “I don’t remember about this particular incident. But I’m sure the matter must have been investigated by the RBI.This is the normal practice. The RBI will be able to tell you more about this.” A questionnaire sent to PNB did not elicit any response.

