Govt may step in and enact a law to ensure triple talaq is banned: Venkaiah Naidu

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said the government may be driven to step in and enact a law banning triple talaq — an instant divorce practice under Islamic law — if the Muslim community does not ‘change’ the practice. Citing other instances of ancient practices banned by the government such as the Hindu traditions of child marriage, sati and dowry, Naidu said the government was not trying to ‘interfere’ with personal matters but to ensure justice to women and equality before the law.

“It is for the society to take up the issue and it will be good if the (Muslim) society itself changed the practice. Otherwise, a situation may arise where the government will have to bring in a legislation (banning triple talaq),” Naidu was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. He added that the decision was not only limited to triple talaq, but will be applicable to any practice ‘against the society’s good’.

“This is not to interfere in anybody’s personal matters, but at the same time it’s a question of justice to women. All women should have equal rights. Equality before law…that’s the issue,” Naidu said. “The Hindu society discussed child marriages and Parliament passed a legislation banning it. Second is sati sahagaman, an ancient practice, wherein a woman too ended her life following her husband’s death. Now it is prohibited by law, by the Hindu society itself. Third is dowry. The Dowry Prohibition Act was passed and the Hindu society accepted it,” he added.

The Information and Broadcasting Minister said, “I feel happy whenever the world recognises India. Take the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav. For the first time in history, India went to the International Court of Justice and obtained a stay against Pakistan’s foolish act of trying to execute Jadhav. This is something we all should feel happy about.”

After hearing arguments on the constitutional validity of the practice of triple talaq or talaq-e-bidat, the Supreme Court on Thursday had reserved its judgment. The apex court is examining whether the divorce practice is ‘fundamental’ to Islam and whether it falls in the category of enforceable fundamental rights.

