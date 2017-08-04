Aadhaar mandatory for registration of death to prevent identity fraud; to come into effect on Oct 1

In a bid to prevent identity fraud, the Home Ministry on Friday made quoting one’s Aadhaar number compulsory for the registration of death with effect from October 1. The government stated that it would be applicable for the residents of all states except Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya, for which a date would be notified separately.
“Aadhaar number will be required for the purpose of establishing the identity of the deceased for the purpose of death registration with effect from October 1,” as per a notification issued by the home ministry.
The use of Aadhaar will result in ensuring accuracy of the details furnished by the relatives or dependents or acquaintances of the deceased, said the office of the Registrar General, which functions under the home ministry.
“It will provide an effective method to prevent identity fraud. It will also help in recording the identity of the deceased person. Further, it will obviate the need for producing multiple documents to prove the identity of the deceased person,” the ministry said.
With PTI inputs
- Aug 4, 2017 at 5:34 pms: docs.google /document/d/1-Ogt9Ax-19UkiTOR6uyb3Z4RdwPKdgv0Ut-6uWfr15c/edit?usp sharingReply
- Aug 4, 2017 at 5:34 pmThere's is one VERY IMPORTANT POINT THAT THE GOVT IGNORES. some cases the finger prints of a person cannot be taken.. A case of certain villges came into light where people suffer from a disease by which people don't hv prints on their fingers. So there Aadhar Cards could not be made. In a recent case in Delhi , a govt school refused to give admission to a gurl student in class one bcz she did not hv prints on her fingers . It was due to the intervention of the court she was given admission in the school. My wife is suffering from rhumetoid arthritis n she is 90 handicapped, her fingers r distorted n her finger prints can't be taken . I hv taken her to Aadhar Centers but they expressed their inability to oblige. She has her Voter ID, passport but no Aadhar.Can IE or some friend enlighten me what to do. In future we r in for great difficulty for no fault on our part The deaf n dumb govt pays no heed toward such people for any alternative.Reply
- Aug 4, 2017 at 5:21 pmWhat about Assam where we don't have Aadhar?Reply