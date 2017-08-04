Aadhaar mandatory for registration of death to prevent identity fraud; to come into effect on Oct 1

The government stated that it would be applicable for the residents of all states except Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya, for which a date would be notified separately. (Representational image) The government stated that it would be applicable for the residents of all states except Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya, for which a date would be notified separately. (Representational image)

In a bid to prevent identity fraud, the Home Ministry on Friday made quoting one’s Aadhaar number compulsory for the registration of death with effect from October 1. The government stated that it would be applicable for the residents of all states except Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya, for which a date would be notified separately.

“Aadhaar number will be required for the purpose of establishing the identity of the deceased for the purpose of death registration with effect from October 1,” as per a notification issued by the home ministry.

The use of Aadhaar will result in ensuring accuracy of the details furnished by the relatives or dependents or acquaintances of the deceased, said the office of the Registrar General, which functions under the home ministry.

“It will provide an effective method to prevent identity fraud. It will also help in recording the identity of the deceased person. Further, it will obviate the need for producing multiple documents to prove the identity of the deceased person,” the ministry said.

