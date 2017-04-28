Govt machinery working ‘expeditiously’: Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister EK Palaniswami. (File Photo) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister EK Palaniswami. (File Photo)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today said the government machinery was “working expeditiously” and that he had signed over 1,500 files since taking over in February.

“About 70 days have passed since I took over (as Chief Minister). And I have signed 1,560 files. Not a single file is pending,” he told reporters here.

His remarks come amid allegations by oppositions parties, especially the DMK, that the government was not functioning and the AIADMK leaders were only bothered about the factional feud in the party.

The Chief Minister, who earlier distributed aid under various welfare schemes to beneficiaries in the district, his native, said orders concerning works in various departments had been issued and that the “government machinery is working expeditiously.”

Palaniswami had taken over as Chief Minister in February, winning a crucial trust vote.

The AIADMK has suffered a split after Palaniswami’s predecessor O Panneerslevam raised a banner of revolt against party chief V K Sasikala, alleging he was forced to make way for her elevation as Chief Minister.

With Sasikala having been convicted in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case, Palaniswami was elected Chief Minister.

Presently, the AIADMK factions led by himself and Panneerselvam are attempting to hold merger talks.

On the government’s liquor policy, Palaniswami recalled late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had closed down 500 retail outlets in line with her poll promise made last year.

Continuing the policy, he had ordered closure of similar number of shops after taking over, Palaniswami said.

Further, there were no new liquor shops being opened in the state, he said.

Jayalalithaa had in her poll promise made during the 2016 elections announced implementing prohibition in Tamil Nadu in a phased manner, starting it off with closure of 500 shops.

On the issue of proposed privatisation of Salem Steel Plant, he said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention against the move and expressed confidence that the latter will take action.

