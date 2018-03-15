Govt likely to hike furnishing allowance of SC, HC judges

The government is likely to issue a notification that will enhance the furnishing allowance given to Supreme Court and High Court judges, government sources said. This comes after the Centre gave the judges a nearly two-fold salary hike, after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his nod to a Bill passed by Parliament in this regard.

Sources said that the executive order signed by the law minister will be passed and amendments will be made to the Supreme Court judges rule and HC judges rule.

The move will double the furnishing allowance of SC judges from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh and the Chief Justice of India will be entitled to Rs 10 lakh as furnishing allowance.

For High Court judges, the furnishing allowance will be raised from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh. Sources said the amendments will be introduced to section of 4 of the SC judges rule 1959.

