Govt issues fresh guidelines on tour, hospitality allowances of Governors

Ahead of the two-day Governors’ conference from Monday in New Delhi, the Union Home Ministry issued fresh guidelines on allowances given to Governors, including expenses on tours, hospitality, entertainment and furnishings. The guidelines come four months after the ministry raised salaries of Governors.

The Governor of West Bengal, among all the Governors, will get the highest amount of Rs 1.81 crore as allowances for tour, hospitality, entertainment and other expenses. The Governor will also get Rs 80 lakh as allowance for renewal of furnishings and Rs 72.06 lakh as allowance for maintenance of two Raj Bhavans.

The Tamil Nadu Governor will get Rs 1.66 crore as allowances for tour, hospitality, entertainment and other expenses. The Governor will also be entitled to Rs 7.50 lakh as allowances for renewal of furnishings and Rs 6.5 crore for the maintenance of two Raj Bhavans.

The Bihar Governor will get Rs 1.62 crore for tour, hospitality, entertainment and other expenses. The Governor will get Rs 62 lakh for renewal of furnishings and Rs 80.2 lakh for upkeep of Raj Bhavan.

The Maharashtra Governor will get Rs 1.14 crore for tour, hospitality, entertainment and other expenses, Rs 26.7 lakh for renewal of furnishings and Rs 1.8 crore for maintenance of three Raj Bhavans.

The Karnataka Governor will get Rs 1.05 crore for tour, hospitality, entertainment and other expenses, Rs 6.5 lakh for renewal of furnishings and Rs 38.2 lakh for maintenance of Raj Bhavan.

The Rajasthan Governor will be entitled to Rs 93 lakh as allowance for tour, hospitality, entertainment and other expenses, Rs 1 lakh for renewal of furnishings and Rs 73.2 lakh for the maintenance of two Raj Bhavans.

The UP Governor will be entitled to Rs 66 lakh for tour, hospitality, entertainment and other expenses, Rs 10 lakh for renewal of furnishings and Rs 3.53 crore for maintenance of the Raj Bhavan.

The Gujarat Governor will get Rs 55 lakh as allowances for tour, hospitality, entertainment and other expenses, Rs 15 lakh for renewal of furnishings and Rs 20 lakh for upkeep of Raj Bhavan.

The Haryana Governor will be entitled to Rs 54.5 lakh as allowances for tour, hospitality, entertainment and other expenses, Rs 10 lakh for renewal of furnishings and Rs 21.6 lakh for maintenance of Raj Bhavan.

The Arunachal Pradesh Governor will be entitled to Rs 54 lakh as allowances for tour, hospitality, entertainment and other expenses, Rs 10 lakh for renewal of furnishings and Rs 30.75 lakh for maintenance of the Raj Bhavan.

The Andhra Pradesh Governor will be entitled to Rs 53 lakh as allowances for tour, hospitality, entertainment and other expenses, Rs 6 lakh for renewal of furnishings and Rs 18.3 lakh for the maintenance of the Raj Bhavan.

The Madhya Pradesh Governor will be entitled to Rs 48.43 lakh for tour, hospitality, entertainment and other expenses, Rs 7.5 lakh for renewal of furnishings and Rs 25.12 lakh for the maintenance of two Raj Bhavans.

