Govt invites nominations for Padma awards 2018

The process of honouring eminent persons from different walks of life with Padma awards for 2018 has begun with the Home Ministry inviting nominations. The last date for receipt of the nominations for the top civilian honours for 2018 is September 15, 2017, according to a notification issued by the home ministry.

The awards seek to recognise work of distinction and exceptional achievements in different fields and disciplines such as art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry.

The nominations or recommendations for the Padma awards will be received online only on the Padma portal designed by the ministry which is available on the address http://www.padmaawards.gov.in.

Nominations are invited every year from all state governments, union territories, ministries, departments of the central government and individuals.

Recommendations can be made by state governments, UTs ministries, departments of the government of India, Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan awardees, central and state ministers, chief ministers and governors of state, Members of Parliament, etc.

The nominations are placed before the Padma awards committee, constituted by the Prime Minister every year. Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards for the year 2018 will be announced on the eve of the Republic Day next year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now