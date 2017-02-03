Govt hints at ‘positive’ news for powerloom industry

Union Minister Smriti Irani. (File Photo) Union Minister Smriti Irani. (File Photo)

Government on Friday hinted at giving a “positive” news with regard to addressing the problems being faced by the powerloom industry once the elections in five states are over. Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said in the Rajya Sabha that meetings have been held with stakeholders to address the problems being faced by the powerloom industry.

“But I am currently constrained that I cannot make declaration because of Model Code of Conduct (in force because of assembly polls in five states). I can only say that outcome of stakeholders’ meetings will be positive. I am duty bound not to explain in detail.

“I can only make this declaration to the benefits to the industry after Code of Conduct is lifted,” she said.

She was responding after NCP member Majeed Memon highlighted the problems of powerloom sector during Zero Hour. He said the industry needs to be supported as it supports a million people, mainly those from minority community. Memon said there was no mention about the sector in the Union Budget even though powerlooms are on the verge of closure, and some workers were commiting suicide.

Irani said Memon had made a representation to her ministry regarding the powerloom sector, after which stakeholder meetings were held and MPs were invited so that a “holistic solution” could be found out.

Irani also said that under the Mudra Yojna, capital at reduced rates was available for all segments of the society. The House also witnessed heated arguments between Treasury benches and members of TMC as Swapan Dasgupta (nominated) tried to raise an issue related to Saraswati Puja in West Bengal.

Nadimul Haque (TMC) repeatedly disrupted Dasgupta as the latter tried to present his point.

Agitated over Haque’s behaviour, Deputy Chairman P J Kurien warned him several times that he would “name” him, inferring suspension from the House for a specified period.

Haque argued that the issue being raised was a state subject. To this Kurien, any incident in this country happens in one or the other state.

“…you think what all others should say should be what you like…How can Parliament function then? This cannot happen,” Kurien said as he kept warning Haque.