Govt has no policy on Pakistan, Valley, says Congress

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday attacked the Centre on the issue of national security. Recalling BJP president Amit Shah’s remarks during the 2014 Lok Sabha poll campaign, in which he said that if Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister, Pakistani intruders won’t dare to cross border, Sibal said, “Amit Shah should now tell us how Pakistan is showing the courage.”

“They used to accuse us of sending love letters…Now they are sending loving tweets…Terror and dialogue cannot go together, but terror and birthday cake can go together. Only they can say how this is possible,” he told mediapersons. He said the situation in Kashmir Valley too has worsened and students were out on the streets to pelt stones.

“There is a big challenge before India. This leaderless movement, driven by youth, the government should think about it. How it has happened…the whole atmosphere in Kashmir was far more peaceful than what it is today. We followed a certain policy and also Track 2 diplomacy…this government’s policy is not clear. Do they want a military solution or a dialogue…and the Prime Minister is silent….,” said the senior Congress leader.

“…they have no policy on Kashmir and no policy on Pakistan. And now China has refused to come to Delhi for the Russia-India-China foreign ministers’ trilateral meeting. This is very sad. On one side you sat on a swing (with the Chinese President)…and on the other side, they are refusing to come…there is a big problem. There is a big mismatch between thought and action,” Sibal said.

