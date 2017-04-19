Govt has no info on death of Indians in Afghan bombing

The government has no information about the death of any Indian when the US dropped its most powerful non-nuclear bomb in an ISIS stronghold in Afghanistan. A top Home Ministry official said the central government has received no information regarding death of any Indian when the ‘Mother Of All Bombs’ was dropped on an Islamic State tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan, close to the Pakistani border on April 13.

“We have no information about death of Indians in the bombing in Afghanistan,” the official said. There were media reports that 13 suspected Islamic State fighters from India were among the 96 militants killed when the US military dropped the non-nuclear bomb.

Kabul-based Pajhwok Afghan News agency quoted an unnamed security official as saying that “13 Indian Daesh militants were also among those killed”. Daesh, an acronym for the Arabic phrase al-Dawla al-Islamiya al-Iraq al-Sham (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant), is a name used by Afghan and Arab officials to refer to the ISIS.

The term has gained in popularity over the last few years besides the more commonly used ‘ISIS’, ‘ISIL’ or ‘IS’ for the terror group.

