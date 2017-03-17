Govt framing national guidelines on breast milk banks

India does not have any government-run breast milk bank but the Centre is “in the process” of framing national guidelines on human milk banks, the Lok Sabha was informed today. “Presently there is no breast milk bank in the country run by the government of India. However, the government is in the process of framing national guidelines on human milk banks,” Minister of State for Health Faggan Singh Kulaste said in a written reply.

“These guidelines are to be seen as an extension of the breastfeeding promotion campaign programme to cover babies not getting benefits of breastfeeding due to inescapable reasons,” he said.

The Health Minister had last year launched a nationwide breastfeeding programme “MAA – Mother’s Absolute Affection” aimed at promoting the practice among mothers.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda while launching the programme had said that it will greatly help to reduce the under-five mortality among children.

