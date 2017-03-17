Govt formulating national food processing policy: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

The government is formulating a national food processing policy for overall growth of this sector and providing remunerative return to farmers. “The ministry is in the process of formulating a National Food Processing policy for overall growth and development of the food processing industry with an overarching goal of providing remunerative return to to farmers and reducing wastages,” Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said.

The policy would also suggest steps to be taken by the states/Union Territories to achieve these goals, she said in the Rajya Sabha. The objectives of the policy include creation of adequate infrastructure facilities along the supply chain to ensure better price for farmers and supply of affordable and quality produce to consumers.

“The policy also aims to generate more opportunities for the development of the food processing industry, create employment and to position India as preferred investment destination,” Badal said. She said the ministry has conducted a consultation with stakeholders on February 8 and the draft policy document was also shared with the state food processing ministers in a meeting held on March 6 for their comments. The policy will be finalised after taking into account the suggestions of all stakeholders including state governments.

