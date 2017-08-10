Govt finalises legal advisers for Pawan Hans disinvestment

According to Sinha, the CCEA approved the recommendation for disinvestment of government’s 100 per cent shareholding to a strategic buyer. According to Sinha, the CCEA approved the recommendation for disinvestment of government’s 100 per cent shareholding to a strategic buyer.

The government has finalised the transaction and legal advisors as well as the asset valuer for the disinvestment of chopper operator Pawan Hans, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

In October last year, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had given its in-principle approval to strategic disinvestment of profit-making Pawan Hans.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has finalised SBI Caps as transaction advisor and Crawford Bayley & Company as legal advisor for strategic disinvestment of Pawan Hans.

“The Ministry of Civil Aviation finalised engagement of RBSA Valuation Advisors as assets valuer,” he said in a written reply.

A helicopter services provider, Pawan Hans is a joint venture between the government and state-owned ONGC, which holds 49 per cent stake.

The company has more than 900 employees, including 450 on permanent roll. Set up in 1985, Pawan Hans has a fleet of over 40 helicopters.

