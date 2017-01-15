Govt extends winter vacations in Jammu division by three days

Jammu: Vehicles moving towards Jammu-Srinagar highway which was closed due to heavy snowfall in Kashmir valley, near Patnitop, about 110 km from Jammu on Saturday.PTI Photo(PTI1_7_2017_000270A) Jammu: Vehicles moving towards Jammu-Srinagar highway which was closed due to heavy snowfall in Kashmir valley, near Patnitop, about 110 km from Jammu on Saturday.PTI Photo(PTI1_7_2017_000270A)

In view of the prevailing climatic conditions in Jammu region, the government has extended the winter vacations for the government and private schools in the division by three days.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered extension of winter vacation for government and private recognized schools functioning in summer zone of Jammu division up to January 18, an official spokesman said.

The vacation has been extended in view of the prevailing climatic conditions in the division, he said.

According to an order issued here today by the Education Department, any default on part of the private schools in observance of the winter vacation shall attract action under rules.

Earlier, the government had announced winter vacations for the division from January 4 to January 15.