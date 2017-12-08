Govt extends deadline to link Aadhar with PAN, here’s the last date for linking other schemes, services

The last date for linking Aadhar with PAN has now been extended. (Express archive photo) The last date for linking Aadhar with PAN has now been extended. (Express archive photo)

The Central government on Friday on extended the deadline to link Aadhar with PAN from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018. The Supreme Court on Thursday was informed by the Centre about the extension of the last date with Attorney General K K Venugopal telling a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud that the government will come out with a notification to this effect on December 8.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Thursday, however, had denied reports of extension in deadline for linking Aadhaar to various schemes and issued a press release stating, “People should instead verify their bank accounts, investment accounts, SIM cards, etc. as per the current laws and deadlines as early as possible to avoid any inconvenience.” Confirming that most of the schemes and services, deadline to link Aadhaar remains December 31, the release added, “All notifications for requiring Aadhaar for various welfare programmes, verifying bank account, PAN card and SIM card with Aadhaar stand valid and lawful.” The authority has also advised people not to get misled by an outdated video, which was widely being circulated on WhatsApp and social media platforms.

The deadline for the enrollment of Aadhaar in various schemes and services so far is:

Re-verification of mobile number using Aadhar

Department:Ministry of Finance

Last Date: February 6, 2018 (in view of the Supreme Court’s February 6, 2017 order)

Linking of Aadhar with PAN cards

Department: Ministry of Finance

Last Date: March 31, 2018

Linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts

Department: Ministry of Finance

Last Date: December 31, 2017

Linking of Aadhaar with mutual fund investments

Department: Ministry of Finance

Last Date: December 31, 2017

Linking of Aadhaar with insurance policies

Department: Ministry of Finance

Last Date: December 31, 2017

Linking of Aadhaar with demat accounts

Department: Ministry of Finance

Last Date: December 31, 2017

Linking of Aadhaar with credit cards

Department: Ministry of Finance

Last Date: December 31, 2017

New and existing post office schemes

Department: Ministry of Finance

Last Date: December 31, 2017

New and existing National Savings Certificate accounts

Department: Ministry of Finance

Last Date: December 31, 2017

New and existing Public Provident Fund accounts

Department: Ministry of Finance

Last Date: December 31, 2017

New and existing Kisan Vikas Patra accounts

Department: Ministry of Finance

Last Date: December 31, 2017

Central Sector Scholarship Scheme for College and University Students

Department: Ministry of Human Resource Development

Last Date: December 31, 2017

Availing subsidy under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana

Department: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

Last Date: December 31, 2017

Employees’ Pension Scheme

Department: Ministry of Labour and Employment

Last Date: December 31, 2017

Availing crop insurance under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana

Department: Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Last Date: December 31, 2017

