Govt extends deadline to link Aadhar with PAN, here’s the last date for linking other schemes, services

The Central government on Friday on extended the deadline to link Aadhar with PAN from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018. The Supreme Court on Thursday was informed by the Centre about the extension of the last date with Attorney General K K Venugopal telling a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud that the government will come out with a notification to this effect on December 8.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Thursday, however, had denied reports of extension in deadline for linking Aadhaar to various schemes and issued a press release stating, “People should instead verify their bank accounts, investment accounts, SIM cards, etc. as per the current laws and deadlines as early as possible to avoid any inconvenience.” Confirming that most of the schemes and services, deadline to link Aadhaar remains December 31, the release added, “All notifications for requiring Aadhaar for various welfare programmes, verifying bank account, PAN card and SIM card with Aadhaar stand valid and lawful.” The authority has also advised people not to get misled by an outdated video, which was widely being circulated on WhatsApp and social media platforms.
The deadline for the enrollment of Aadhaar in various schemes and services so far is:
Re-verification of mobile number using Aadhar
Department:Ministry of Finance
Last Date: February 6, 2018 (in view of the Supreme Court’s February 6, 2017 order)
Linking of Aadhar with PAN cards
Department: Ministry of Finance
Last Date: March 31, 2018
Linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts
Department: Ministry of Finance
Last Date: December 31, 2017
Linking of Aadhaar with mutual fund investments
Department: Ministry of Finance
Last Date: December 31, 2017
Linking of Aadhaar with insurance policies
Department: Ministry of Finance
Last Date: December 31, 2017
Linking of Aadhaar with demat accounts
Department: Ministry of Finance
Last Date: December 31, 2017
Linking of Aadhaar with credit cards
Department: Ministry of Finance
Last Date: December 31, 2017
New and existing post office schemes
Department: Ministry of Finance
Last Date: December 31, 2017
New and existing National Savings Certificate accounts
Department: Ministry of Finance
Last Date: December 31, 2017
New and existing Public Provident Fund accounts
Department: Ministry of Finance
Last Date: December 31, 2017
New and existing Kisan Vikas Patra accounts
Department: Ministry of Finance
Last Date: December 31, 2017
Central Sector Scholarship Scheme for College and University Students
Department: Ministry of Human Resource Development
Last Date: December 31, 2017
Availing subsidy under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana
Department: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
Last Date: December 31, 2017
Employees’ Pension Scheme
Department: Ministry of Labour and Employment
Last Date: December 31, 2017
Availing crop insurance under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana
Department: Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Last Date: December 31, 2017
