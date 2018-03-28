Govt extends deadline for linking Aadhaar with welfare schemes to June 30

Presents Latest News
Recently, the SC had ordered an indefinite extension to the March 31 deadline for mandatory linking of the biometric identifier with bank accounts and mobile phones.

aadhaar card, aadhaar ration link, supreme court, pds, Public Distribution System, indian express The Government has extends the deadline for linking of Aadhaar with welfare schemes to June 30.
A day after Supreme Court refused to further extend the deadline for linking of Aadhaar with government schemes and benefits, the government on Wednesday extended the same from March 31 to June 30. In the welfare schemes, the benefits are transferred to citizens from the Consolidated Fund of India.

On December 15 last year, the apex court had extended till March 31 the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar with various services and welfare schemes.

The deadline for linking bank accounts and mobile phone numbers with 12 digit biometric identifier Aadhaar has already been extended indefinitely, till the five-judge constitution bench delivers its judgement on petitions challenging the validity of the biometric scheme and the enabling law.

