Govt examining steps to check e-smoking: JP Nadda

Government is examining how to tackle the consumption of electronic smoking on the basis of the reports of three panels formed by the health ministry to study different aspects of the issue, union minister J P Nadda said Tuesday.

During the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, members raised concerns about the menace of e-smoking to which Nadda said that his ministry had formed three sub-groups to look into various aspects including the legal implications and health aspects, reports PTI.

When Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked Nadda to explain what e-smoking was about, the minister said it referred to the practice of inhaling capsules of nicotine in a vaporised form after they are heated. He said the three sub-groups had submitted their reports and the health ministry was looking at all aspects including the legal position.

Some countries have regulated e-smoking while others have banned it, he said assuring members that an appropriate decision would be taken in this regard. Members also raised questions about steps taken to prevent thalassemia. Congress member Renuka Chowdhury said the people should be encouraged to get blood tests of prospective partners before marriage, rather than consider caste or other such factors. Nadda listed the various steps taken by his ministry including the facilities of tests for patients and others.

He also said that in Delhi, directions have been issued to blood banks to issue blood to all thalassemics without replacement donor or processing charges.

