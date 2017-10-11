Govt engineer abducted in Arunachal Pradesh

The engineer is a resident of Bihar and has been living in the house for the past one month. The engineer is a resident of Bihar and has been living in the house for the past one month.

Suspected ULFA(I) militants abducted a government engineer from Bordumsa in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, the police said today. Bedanta Kumar Sinha, a resident engineer of the of the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) was abducted from his house on Sunday evening, IGP (Law and Order) Nabin Payeng said. The engineer is a resident of Bihar and has been living in the house for the past one month.

“We are yet to establish the identity of the group, but we suspect it could be the handiwork of ULFA (I). We have not got any information about whether any ransom was demanded,” the police said. Payeng said a search operation was on to trace the engineer. The police have already informed the family members of the abducted engineer about the incident.

