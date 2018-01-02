Govt earmarks over Rs 10,000 crore for internal security for three years

A view of the Lok Sabha during the ongoing winter session of Parliament. (PTI Photo) A view of the Lok Sabha during the ongoing winter session of Parliament. (PTI Photo)

Over Rs 10,000 crore has been earmarked for internal security related expenditure in Jammu and Kashmir, Northeastern region and the Naxal-hit areas, Union Minister Hansraj Ahir said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The funds worth Rs 10,132 crore will be given in three years from 2017-18 till 2019-20 under the Rs 25,061 crore umbrella scheme of modernisation of police forces announced on September 27, he said during Question Hour.

The central outlay for the umbrella scheme is Rs 18,636 crore. Its salient features include special provisions for internal security, law and order, women security, availability of modern weapons, mobility of police forces and logistics support.

“Central budget outlay of Rs 10,132 crore has been earmarked for internal security related expenditure for Jammu and Kashmir and Left Wing Extremism affected states,” he said.

Ahir said Rs 3,000 crore will be given to 35 worst Naxal affected districts to address the under-development there and an outlay of Rs 1,215 crore has been earmarked for the Northeastern states for police infrastructure upgradation, training institutions and investigation facilities among others.

“Implementation of this scheme would bolster the government’s ability to challenges faced in different theatres such as areas affected by LWE, Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeastern region effectively and undertake development interventions which will catalyse in improving the quality of life in these areas and help combat these challenges effectively at the same time,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App