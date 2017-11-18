Govt doing everything to make India proud on security, defence fronts: NSA Chief Ajit Doval

Ajit Doval. Ajit Doval.

The government is doing everything that it can to make the country proud in areas of strategic security, defence production and indigenisation, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said on Saturday. He said India has now opened up and offers immense opportunities.

“India has opened up…the sky is the limit now…the government has been so helpful and did everything that is possible to make India proud in terms of strategic security, defense production and indigenisation,” he said. “Make India that anybody would die for,” Doval said.

The NSA was speaking at the launch of “The Nationalist”, a biography of A M Naik, chairman of engineering and construction giant L&T, written by Minhaz Merchant. He said the process of nation-building was not just about what is done in the physical sense.

“He (Naik) has shaped mindsets, he has inspired people, he has made them competent and changed their assumptions not only about their country, not about their organisation but also about themselves. “We have the strength, the capacity and the opportunities. You only need to have confidence,” Doval said.

He said the book was a service to the nation and meant for people who did not know the legendary L&T chairman.

“It is not meant for people sitting in this room, it is meant for people who do not know Mr Naik. One should know what a personality India can produce,” Doval said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani were also present on the occasion.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App