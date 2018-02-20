Govt doing everything possible: M J Akbar

The Union government has taken steps on the alleged PNB issue, Union Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar said Monday. “Unprecedented effort has been made by the government to follow up on this issue. The number of raids, follow-up actions that have been taken have been very extraordinary, and the government is doing absolutely everything possible,” said Akbar, replying to queries from the media on how serious the Union government was in bringing back Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi to India.

Akbar was in Kolkata for an interactive seminar on the Union budget 2018-19 organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

