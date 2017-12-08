Govt docs, employees in Rajasthan go on one-day mass leave 

Government in-service doctors and employees in Rajasthan on Friday went on a one-day mass leave demanding the State implement the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission. This affected services at state-run hospitals and work at government offices in Rajasthan. They alleged that the state government was not working towards executing its last month announcement of providing them benefits under the Seventh Pay Commission’s recommendations with effect from January 1, 2016.

“The government should implement the recommendations of the pay commission from January 1, 2016, and the pay matrix for state employees should be as per the Centre,” All Rajasthan State Employees’ Joint Federation (United), president, Gajendra Singh said in Jaipur.

Singh said that 70 to 80 per cent of government employees took casual leave, but those from the electricity, water and health departments were excluded from the leave call by the federation. He said that work in government offices from the secretariat to the panchayat level was affected.

State president of the All Rajasthan In-service Government Doctors Association, Dr Ajay Chaudhary, alleged that the state government had not executed its November 12 promise to implement the pay panel’s recommendations.

