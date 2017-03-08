Govt depriving women, children of benefits in garb of Aadhaar: Congress

The Congress today accused the Modi government of depriving women, children and others of benefits of welfare schemes and closing them down by making Aadhar card compulsory. “We want to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi that you when talk about social harmony and malnutrition why are you wanting to close down such welfare schemes under the garb of making Aadhar card compulsory,” Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi told reporters.

She said the Congress has again urged Modi government to reconsider its decision of making Aadhar card mandatory for social welfare schemes like the ICDS, mid-day meal and compensation to victims of tragedies and natural disasters.

Chaturvedi said this would only make these important welfare schemes toothless and adversely impact beneficiaries of the scheme.

She also claimed that Aadhar will be made mandatory for compensating Bhopal Gas Tragedy victims.

“This is height of heartlessness, insensitivity and indifference,” she said, adding that Supreme Court has already said that Aadhar should not be the only criteria for providing benefits to citizens when it comes to avail social schemes.

“We understand that the Modi government wants to reduce the budgetary allocation for such schemes, but is unable to overtly announce those, hence it is attacking the functioning of these welfare schemes through such mindless decisions of making Aadhar mandatory,” she said.

The Congress leader also accused the PM of making long speeches of his government’s committment to welfare of the poor but is now making a “veiled attempt” to endanger social security schemes in the garb of Aadhar.

She attacked Modi over poor track-record of states ruled by BJP like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan on crime against women despite making tall claims of providing safety, security and self respect to women of this country.

“Unfortunately, Modi and Amit Shah, have used this plank of women safety only as a crutch for politicking, rather than making any tangible difference to their cause.

“On the occasion of Women’s Day, Modi and Shah should tell the nation whether the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh records the highest number incidents of rapes in the country?,” she said.

Chaturvedi said on Women’s Day would the Prime Minister write to all BJP Chief Ministers and send an appropriate advisory so that they can take steps in order to provide adequate security and ensure safety of women.

“Please ‘unfollow’ those people who abuse, intimidate threaten women with rape on social media,” she told the PM.