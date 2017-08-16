Govt committed to serve the elders : Sonowal

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “If in 21st century people do not show respect to their parents then a value based society cannot be established.” PTI Photo Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “If in 21st century people do not show respect to their parents then a value based society cannot be established.” PTI Photo

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today said that his government was committed to serve the interest of elders in the society so that they can live a life of dignity.

“Elders have always been respected in Indian society. They are the guiding force in shaping a society’s values and the government is committed to serve the interest of the elderly section of the society so that they can live a life of dignity,” he said inaugurating the office of the Senior Citizen’s Forum here.

He said the Assam government would celebrate the international day of the elderly in October.

Expressing dismay over the reported incidents of neglect of elderly parents by their offsprings in recent times, he said adding “If in 21st century people do not show respect to their parents then a value based society cannot be established.”

Assam must lead by example in showing respect to its older citizens and in giving them their deserved place in society, he added.

The forum’s new office would provide a platform for the senior citizens of the state to exchange their views on different matters concerning public life.

Sonowal asked its office bearers to record the feedbacks of the elderly citizens on matters of governance and forward them to the government.

