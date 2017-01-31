Govt committed to philosophy of partnerships in diplomacy: Pranab Mukherjee

The President said there are over 30 million Overseas Indians, settled in almost every corner of the world. (File photo) The President said there are over 30 million Overseas Indians, settled in almost every corner of the world. (File photo)

The government is committed to the philosophy of partnerships for “peace and progress”, President Pranab Mukherjee said on Tuesday while contending that the intensity of international engagements has helped shape a “diverse and purposeful agenda” with global partners. “There has been a consolidation of relations with friendly countries and major powers,” he said in his address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the opening day of the Budget session of Parliament.

“My government, committed to the philosophy of partnerships for peace and progress, continues its active diplomacy aimed at facilitating national development, enhancing our security, and ensuring greater Indian influence in global fora,” Mukherjee said.

He said the “intensity of our international engagements has helped us shape a diverse and purposeful agenda with our global partners.”

The President said the common desire of the South Asian region for greater prosperity and development led most of its nations to make common cause in their opposition to terrorism.

He referred to India’s membership of the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) and signing of the Memorandum of Obligations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, saying these were “further reflections of India’s growing and multi-dimensional role in global affairs”.

Mukherjee also pointed out that India hosted the 8th BRICS Summit at Goa with its BIMSTEC outreach, and the sixth Heart of Asia Conference at Amritsar, “marking important contributions to our regional and pluri-lateral outreach”.

India also hosted a three-day Asian Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in Delhi, in which more than 50 Asian and Pacific countries participated.

The President said there are over 30 million Overseas Indians, settled in almost every corner of the world.

“They continue to make invaluable contributions to Indian society and economy. My government will maximize the strengths of Indian diaspora in nation building and for deepening our global outreach,” he said.