Govt committed to end hunger, programmes initiated: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

The Chief Minister also laid stress on soil testing for increasing the rate of food grain production in the state. The Chief Minister also laid stress on soil testing for increasing the rate of food grain production in the state.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said his government is committed to provide food, clothing and shelter to every citizen of the state. He also said that a series of activities have been initiated. “Government of Assam will work with more resoluteness to ensure food, clothing and shelter for every citizen in the state,” Sonowal said.

According to him, these are fundamental requirements without which no one can live a dignified life.

Addressing an event to mark the World Food Day organised by North East Institute of Advanced Studies here, the chief minister said the festival is celebrated to eradicate hunger from the world for which both the state and central governments have targeted to provide food security to every citizen.

“The state government is committed to improve living standards of poor and has taken up a series of activities,” Sonowal said.

He also appreciated the role played by North East Institute of Advanced Studies in spreading awareness on food security and underlined the importance of public awareness for success of the government initiatives.

Mentioning that 2.5 crore people of the state have been covered under Food Security Act, Sonowal informed that his government has lunched the Chief Minister’s Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana to boost economic growth of the people living in the villages in Assam.

The Chief Minister also laid stress on soil testing for increasing the rate of food grain production in the state.

On this occasion, Sonowal released a vision document “Food Security, Assam – 2030”, prepared by the North East Institute of Advanced Studies.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App