Govt committed to eliminate child labour: Maneka Gandhi

Maneka Gandhi Maneka Gandhi

Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi on Wednesday underlined the government’s commitment to eliminate child labour at the plenary session of a global conference at Buenos Aires, Argentina.

She highlighted her government’s efforts to fight child labour through the amendments to the Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016, as well as the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Gandhi said that the National Food Security Act, 2013, and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guaranty Act (MNREGA), 2005, are two other critical legislations which “provide a safety network to vulnerable communities and play a pivotal role in the prevention of child labour,” according to a statement.

At the IV Global Conference on the Sustained Eradication of Child Labour, the WCD minister also described NGO Childline, which offers a telephone helpline for missing children, as the world’s biggest facility for rescue of children in distressed situation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App