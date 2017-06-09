Govt coming out with permanent solution strategy to tackle Kashmir unrest: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo) Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the government was coming out with “an integrated permanent solution strategy” to tackle the Kashmir unrest. He added that Pakistan’s attempt to foment trouble through “external forces” to provoke youths in Kashmir would be dealt with firmly.

“Notwithstanding repeated attempts towards peace with our neighbours, it is evident that they are interested in creating trouble and unrest to undermine India,’’ he said at a media interaction in Mumbai. “Gone are the days when Pakistan would fire and we would make concerted efforts to wave the peace flag pleading for harmony.’’

He said India’s strategy was now very clear. “We will not resort to firing first, but if there is firing from the other end, it will be retaliated hard,” he said. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have shown our strength by going across the borders and conducting the operations.’’

Singh said Kashmir will remain an integral part of India. “Attempts to create hurdles in development of Kashmir by instigating youths or creating roadblocks in development is being dealt with by iron hands.”

