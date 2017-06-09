Govt coming out with permanent solution strategy to tackle Kashmir unrest: Rajnath Singh

Related News
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the government was coming out with “an integrated permanent solution strategy” to tackle the Kashmir unrest. He added that Pakistan’s attempt to foment trouble through “external forces” to provoke youths in Kashmir would be dealt with firmly.
“Notwithstanding repeated attempts towards peace with our neighbours, it is evident that they are interested in creating trouble and unrest to undermine India,’’ he said at a media interaction in Mumbai. “Gone are the days when Pakistan would fire and we would make concerted efforts to wave the peace flag pleading for harmony.’’
He said India’s strategy was now very clear. “We will not resort to firing first, but if there is firing from the other end, it will be retaliated hard,” he said. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have shown our strength by going across the borders and conducting the operations.’’
Singh said Kashmir will remain an integral part of India. “Attempts to create hurdles in development of Kashmir by instigating youths or creating roadblocks in development is being dealt with by iron hands.”
- Jun 9, 2017 at 4:44 amThe question to be asked is: Has the strategy of the present Government to take a tough stand reduced conflict or not? What we see are daily reports stating that one or two Jawans have been killed. More over in their enthusiasm to show the nation that they are acting tough and garner votes , the present Government gives wide publicity to even small routine military happenings in the border areas. This leads to a situation wherein the opposite side then increases their nefarious activities to gain more publicity which is being offered to them by the Indian Government free of cost. This in turn is attracting the younger generation to take up arms against the armed forces. The need of the hour is for the Government to act tough sans the publicity they crave for . Operations must be carried out discretely without much tom toming around. Publicity appears to be the main need for both sides.Reply