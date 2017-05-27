Govt can save lot if affluent sections opt out of freebies: Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today pitched for affluent sections of people voluntarily opting out of various freebies provided to all ration card holders so that government could save a lot and extend the benefits to the needy.

Talking to reporters here, he said Ministers, MLAs and officials in higher pay brackets and other affluent sections, including those paying income tax, would be issued green colour ration cards if they voluntarily opt out of the freebies now extended to all without any income criteria.

The government could save a lot on the welfare schemes and make available the benefits to the poorer sections, he said. Narayanasamy thanked ruling Congress leaders and cadres for their “instantaneous response” to his request for removal of all banners and cutouts erected for his coming birthday.

“Puducherry is now presenting a clean and beautiful look with almost all the thoroughfares being bereft of the gigantic cutouts and banners,” the Chief Minister said.

Besides, a sum of Rs three lakh had been credited to the Chief Minister’s Relief fund in response to his suggestion that those desirous of putting up such banners could instead contribute the money to the public cause, he said.

